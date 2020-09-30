ABC dropped the first look at its upcoming thriller series “Big Sky” from “Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelley, and it should serve as a reminder to lock your car doors when you pull over on the highway — especially if you’re a pair of teenage girls.

Debuting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, the series follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt as they join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, “to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana,” according to ABC. “But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

As John Caroll Lynch, who plays Rick Legarski, says in the clip: “Things are about to take an ugly turn.”

Watch the first look above.

“Big Sky” also stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

The series is based on the books by C.J. Box, and is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.