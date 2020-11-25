‘Big Sky’ Actually Grew in Ratings Without Star Kylie Bunbury’s Spoilers

400th episode of “NCIS” is easily Tuesday’s most-watched show
Last week, Kylie Bunbury majorly spoiled the big twist from ABC’s “Big Sky” series premiere. This week, she avoided morning TV shows and the new drama actually grew in ratings, despite having a down “Bachelorette” as lead-in.
While ABC won Tuesday’s primetime in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers, led by the landmark 400th episode of “NCIS.” ABC settled for third place in terms of overall eyeballs — but it was a close race for the runner-up spot.
Due to the coming holiday, Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo are not being made available today.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.29 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m averaged a 1.2 rating and 4.3 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 p.m. drew a 0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.8 and first in viewers with 7.8 million. The 400th episode of “NCIS” at 8 landed a 0.9 rating and 9.8 million viewers. “FBI” at 9 posted a 0.8 rating and 8.2 million viewers. At 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” received a 0.7 rating and 5.5 million viewers.
NBC was third in ratings with a 0.7 and second in viewers with 4.31 million. “The Voice” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9 rating and 6.8 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Transplant” at 10 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million viewers.
Fox had a 0.2 rating and 1 million viewers. At 8 p.m. , “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers. “Next” at 9 p.m. settled for a 0.2 rating and 917,000 viewers.
The CW had a 0.1 rating and 530,000 viewers, airing just the second installment of the recent “Gilmore Girls” revival miniseries, which originally streamed on Netflix.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio