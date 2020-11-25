ABC/Darko Sikman

‘Big Sky’ Actually Grew in Ratings Without Star Kylie Bunbury’s Spoilers

by | November 25, 2020 @ 8:32 AM

400th episode of “NCIS” is easily Tuesday’s most-watched show

Last week, Kylie Bunbury majorly spoiled the big twist from ABC’s “Big Sky” series premiere. This week, she avoided morning TV shows and the new drama actually grew in ratings, despite having a down “Bachelorette” as lead-in.

While ABC won Tuesday’s primetime in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers, led by the landmark 400th episode of “NCIS.” ABC settled for third place in terms of overall eyeballs — but it was a close race for the runner-up spot.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

