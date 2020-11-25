‘Big Sky’ Actually Grew in Ratings Without Star Kylie Bunbury’s Spoilers

400th episode of “NCIS” is easily Tuesday’s most-watched show

While ABC won Tuesday’s primetime in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers, led by the landmark 400th episode of “NCIS.” ABC settled for third place in terms of overall eyeballs — but it was a close race for the runner-up spot.

Last week, Kylie Bunbury majorly spoiled the big twist from ABC’s “Big Sky” series premiere. This week, she avoided morning TV shows and the new drama actually grew in ratings , despite having a down “Bachelorette” as lead-in.

Due to the coming holiday, Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo are not being made available today.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.29 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m averaged a 1.2 rating and 4.3 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 p.m. drew a 0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.8 and first in viewers with 7.8 million. The 400th episode of “NCIS” at 8 landed a 0.9 rating and 9.8 million viewers. “FBI” at 9 posted a 0.8 rating and 8.2 million viewers. At 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” received a 0.7 rating and 5.5 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.7 and second in viewers with 4.31 million. “The Voice” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9 rating and 6.8 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Transplant” at 10 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million viewers.

Fox had a 0.2 rating and 1 million viewers. At 8 p.m. , “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers. “Next” at 9 p.m. settled for a 0.2 rating and 917,000 viewers.

The CW had a 0.1 rating and 530,000 viewers, airing just the second installment of the recent “Gilmore Girls” revival miniseries, which originally streamed on Netflix.