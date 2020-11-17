Kylie Bunbury Might Have Just Spoiled the Twist for ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Ahead of Tonight’s Series Premiere

(Warning: Some major spoilers might lie ahead for ABC’s “Big Sky.”)

ABC’s new Ryan Phillippe- and Kylie Bunbury-led drama “Big Sky” doesn’t premiere until tonight, but some people already think they know the show’s big twist thanks to potentially spoiler-heavy interview the stars did with “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

During the sit down, which also included co-star Katheryn Winnick, Bunbury gave her reaction to the end of the David E. Kelley-created show’s pilot: “I was shocked as well and really excited that ABC was taking a chance like this to kill off a star like Ryan. And I also had some deep thoughts about what his fans are going to think about it.”

Phillippe and Winnick both looked shocked at Bunbury’s remarks, with Winnick laughing and saying “spoiler” and “oops” before expressing her own thoughts about the premiere.

“Umm I think the chick being interviewed about “Big Sky” on @GMA just said Ryan Phillipe gets killed off in the first episode so WHAT?!” one viewer tweeted.

“Did Kylie just spoil the ending on Big Sky that Ryan gets killed off – WHY would she do that ????? I was looking forward to the show but not so much now,” another wrote.

“So one of the starts of ABC’s new drama “Big Sky” just spoiled that they kill off Ryan Phillippe. Live. On GMA. Ryan looks PISSED.”

The version of the interview that is available for viewing via the “Good Morning America” website does not include the moment in which Bunbury comments on Phillippe’s character’s death. A representative for “GMA” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on if they video was edited and why.

Representatives for ABC network and ABC Studios declined to comment on Bunbury’s remarks and representatives for Bunbury did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request.

“Big Sky” is a 10-episode thriller starring Bunbury, Winnick and Phillippe as a group of investigators who team up on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

See below for reactions for Twitter users to Bunbury’s comments.

“Big Sky” premieres tonight, Tuesday, at 10/8c on ABC.

Did that bimbo from cast of Big Sky on GMA just spoil the entire plot of "Big Sky?" She apparently is an actress on the show, and blurted out the cliffhanger. Fire that idiot.

But, that's what I get for watching GMA. — Tuckerwoman (@Tuckerwoman2) November 17, 2020

Umm I think the chick being interviewed about “Big Sky” on @GMA just said Ryan Phillipe gets killed off in the first episode so WHAT?! — Gina Johnson (@GinaGJ725) November 17, 2020

So one of the starts of ABC’s new drama “Big Sky” just spoiled that they kill off Ryan Phillippe. Live. On GMA. Ryan looks PISSED. — BlingBlake (@BlingBlake) November 17, 2020

@GMA I should not have watched this morning! Big Spoiler! I was (am) so excited to watch Big Sky! 🙁 — Nilza de 🇵🇷 (@NilzaTaina32) November 17, 2020

@GMA Did Kylie just spoil the ending on Big Sky that Ryan gets killed off – WHY would she do that ????? I was looking forward to the show but not so much now — Shelia Abrams (@SheliaAbramsNY) November 17, 2020

Ok, that was either a huge ‘Big Sky’ spoiler just now on GMA….. or these guys are really good actors. — antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) November 17, 2020

WTF they just gave away the secret of “Big Sky” on GMA ???? — Matthew Mackall (@MatthewMackall4) November 17, 2020

Welcome to 2020 the star the show Big Sky just gave away the biggest spoiler…. #BigSky @GMA pic.twitter.com/8dAcpPIE9J — Why Tinder banned me (@ytinderbannedme) November 17, 2020

The woman from Big Sky just gave away the big reveal on @GMA before the show has even premiered. YIKES. The studio and producers are going to be BIG MAD. — 𝓁𝓊𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶 (@lumaria) November 17, 2020