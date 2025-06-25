Bill Burr Jokes Trump Deportations Erase Billionaires’ Excuse to Not Pay Workers a Living Wage: ‘It’s the Illegal Aliens’ Fault’ | Video

Bill Burr joked that President Donald Trump’s mass deportations will force white billionaires to pay their workers a decent living wage.

“When they get rid of all the illegals in this country, white billionaires will then magically become generous and start paying people a living wage because they inadvertently got rid of their excuse as to why they’re not paying people,” Burr said while sitting down for a quick subway debate with fellow comedian and “SubwayTakes” host Kareem Rahma. The social media show is based on Rahma asking guests to share their most thought-provoking or controversial opinions.

Though Rahma “100%” disagreed, he wanted to know more from Burr about why the top 1% in the country would all of a sudden start dishing out more cash.

“Because it’s the illegal aliens’ fault, that’s why,” Burr jokingly explained. “They need to come to this country the right way. The way my people came here.”

When they get rid of all the illegals in this country, white billionaires will start paying people a living wage!! Feat Bill Burr pic.twitter.com/ugraSJ59B6 — SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) June 24, 2025

Rahma went on to question Burr about his political views, specifically his thoughts about how the country has been divided by political parties and/or stances, despite living in a nation that glorifies being united.

“Yeah, they have states hating other states. People in red states don’t like California, people in California don’t like Texas. But somewhere along the line we missed that’s it’s the United States and that we’re all on the same team, and these psychos at the top, they just get everybody all stirred up,” Burr shared. “This guy’s causing riots in American cities, and there’s people trying to get to their apartments and they’re getting shot with rubber bullets. And we are so divided because of CNN and Fox News that as long as the bullets are going at the countrymen that are wearing the wrong tie, you somehow don’t view them as on your team anymore. It’s a really dangerous time.”

As he closed out his thoughts, Burr shared that he has faith that things will get better amongst torn Americans and suggested that Trump voters and those who voted for former President Joe Biden are just as responsible for the choice they made at the polls as the other.

“I have faith though that through things like this and social media … that we can get on the same page,” Burr said. “But one of the things I hate the most is people who write things like, ‘I will never forgive people that voted for Trump.’ And it’s just like, well now you’ve just caused division … You want to bring them over. It’s just like, well you just voted for a guy that should’ve been in a f—king home. He’s on his back porch talking to himself.”

Per Reuters, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.), which aims to deport one million migrants a year during Trump’s term, has reportedly arrested more than 100,000 people suspected of violating the country’s immigration laws between Jan. 20, 2025 and the first week of June.

You can watch the full “SubwayTakes” interview in the video above.