Former President Bill Clinton will explore the highest office in the land for The History Channel this Memorial Day.

On Wednesday, the network announced its newest documentary series, “The American Presidency with Bill Clinton,” premieres May 30. Clinton is the host and an executive producer of the series, which spans six one-hour episodes.

The series “explores the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union,” according to the network. It will feature commentary from experts including Pulitzer Prize-winners Jon Meacham and Annette Gordon Reed, as well as Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Edna Medford Green, Dr. H.W. Brands and George Takei.

Each episode is meant to dive into a different aspect of American history, including race, extremism, the struggle for rights, presidential vision, global power and economic might.

Not only will the series take a look at presidential decisions that moved the country forward, it will also explore those that led to further division.

“We are privileged to partner with President Clinton to take our viewers through these defining historical moments, to analyze the public sentiment at the time and the driving forces behind the critical choices made by a wide-range of presidents and the long-lasting effects that still define our country today – both good and bad,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for The History Channel.

The series is produced for by Category 6 Media group. Jeff Cooperman is an executive producer and the showrunner. Other executive producers are Sharon Scott for Category 6 Media group, as well as Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Zachary G. Behr for The History Channel.

“The American Presidency with Bill Clinton” premieres May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 6.

Clinton is one of only five living former presidents. The others are Barack Obama, Donald Trump, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.