Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $500,000 After Losing Civil Sexual Assault Suit

A jury has ruled that Bill Cosby is guilty of sexual assault in a civil trial brought against him by Judy Huth.

The jury awarded now 64 year-old Huth $500,000 in addition to ruling in her favor.

Huth alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, when she was 15 years old. Huth claimed that Cosby brought her to the Playboy Mansion in 1974, instructing her to say that she was 19 if anyone asked. The actor and comedian was previously deposed in the case in October 2014.

Huth initially said the assault took place in 1974 but later revised the timeline to 1975, meaning she would have been 16. Cosby’s team unsuccessfully attempted to have the case thrown out of court over that change.

“While at the Playboy Mansion, plaintiff told Cosby that she needed to use the bathroom,” Huth’s lawsuit against Cosby reads. “Cosby directed her to a bathroom within a bedroom suite near the game room. When plaintiff emerged from the bathroom, she found Cosby sitting on the bed. He asked her to sit beside him. He then proceeded to sexually molest her by attempting to put his hand down her pants, and then taking her hand in his hand and performing a sex act on himself without her consent.”

The 84-year old comedian did not attend the trial, nor did he testity. The jury had to re-deliberate after they ran out of time last week since the Santa Monic Courthouse can’t pay the deputies overtime. They started over from scratch on Monday to make decisions.

The jury did everything over again with a new alternate juror after Judge Craig Karlan allowed one juror early leave after Friday June 17 since she had a prior commitment.

Cosby was released last June after he served three years of a three-to-10-year state prison sentence over a felony sexual assault charge from 2018. In overturning the conviction, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that Cosby cannot be retried and that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by an agreement from his predecessor to not bring charges.

Huth’s was one of the last leftover legal claims against Cosby after he was freed from prison, and he does not face jail time after this case.