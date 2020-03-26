Executive Producer Bill Geddie Has Left the ‘Tamron Hall’ Show

Co-creator of “The View” did not jibe with host of freshman daytime talker

| March 26, 2020 @ 12:21 PM Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 12:52 PM

Legendary daytime talk-show producer Bill Geddie left “Tamron Hall” at the beginning of 2020, a person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap, adding that Geddie had clashed with host Tamron Hall.

Geddie, who co-created “The View” with Barbara Walters, launched “Tamron Hall” in September. The syndicated daytime talk show has enjoyed a strong freshman run in the TV ratings — now we know that has been both with and without the maestro Geddie.

His replacement as showrunner should be a familiar one to those who keep an eye on daytime television — or patterns. Candi Carter has left “The View” to executive produce “Tamron Hall.”

Also Read: Tamron Hall Clarifies After Unaired Talk Show Segment Saying She 'Facilitated' Sale of Cocaine as a Teen

Also following Geddie — albeit in a different way — Talia Parkinson-Jones, a co-executive producer on “Tamron Hall,” said last week that she has left the program.

“With so much happening in the world, it’s important we make decisions that are right for ourselves and our family,” Parkinson-Jones wrote on Instagram. “With that, I have decided to depart from the Tamron Hall show. I’ve had an incredible experience launching the show. I want to thank Tamron Hall and the entire staff and crew! Wishing you all the best of luck and all the success this industry has to offer!”

Speaking of Instagram, with production of all studio talk shows on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hall has taken hers to that social media platform.

Also Read: Here's When Every Late-Night TV Show Is Returning to Air (From Host's Homes)

Page Six first reported the news of Geddie’s exit from “Tamron Hall.”

The New York Post offshoot wrote that Hall and Geddie’s “breaking point” came when the producer wanted Hall to interview Bill O’Reilly.

“He had this idea for her to have Bill O’Reilly on the show because he thought he would be good for ratings and Tamron would only do it if she could press him about his sexual harassment allegations,” a source told Page Six. “And they were definitely not in agreement on that. She refused, and the two never recovered after that.”

Also Read: Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Dips a Bit, 'Stumptown' Finale Stays Steady

Of the eight new freshmen, “Tamron Hall” only ranks behind leader “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Season to date, Hall has averaged a 1.0 Live + Same Day national rating, according to Nielsen. Kelly Clarkson’s own daytime talk show has a 1.35 rating.

Those two are the only talkers (thus far, at least) renewed for a second season.

Isolation TV Guide: The Most Binge-Worthy Shows on Every Streaming Service (Photos)

  • Isolation TV Guide Love Is Blind Simpsons Westworld Netflix, Fox, HBO
  • Love Is Blind Netflix
  • henry cavill explains geralt accent on the witcher netflix show Netflix
  • Netflix
  • Locke-and-Key-1 Netflix
  • YOU Netflix
  • Carnival Row Amazon
  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan Amazon
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag Amazon
  • Amazon
  • Jack Ryan John Krasinski Amazon
  • Handmaids Tale Hulu
  • Hulu
  • James Franco in 11.22.63 Hulu
  • Hulu
  • Ramy Hulu
  • The Simpsons Fox
  • Disney
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney
  • Lizzie McGuire Disney
  • Proud Family Disney
  • Game of Thrones HBO
  • Succession Season 2 HBO
  • Westworld Aaron Paul Caleb Season 3 HBO
  • McMillions HBO
  • 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 HBO
  • on becoming a god in central florida Showtime
  • Murder in the Bayou Showtime
  • Showtime
  • Shameless Showtime
  • Jim Carrey in Showtime's 'Kidding' Showtime
  • Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon Morning Show Apple Apple
  • Jason Momoa See Apple
  • Dickinson Apple
  • Little America Apple
  • Servant Apple Apple
1 of 36

From “Love Is Blind” to “Westworld”

Have you, like so many of us,found yourself doing an absurd amount of binge-watching during isolation? And yet, do you find yourself struggling to find a decent thing actually worth watching? Well, here is TheWrap's list of the five most binge-worthy original series from the major streamers, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, Showtime, and Amazon.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue