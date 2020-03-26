Executive Producer Bill Geddie Has Left the ‘Tamron Hall’ Show

Legendary daytime talk-show producer Bill Geddie left “Tamron Hall” at the beginning of 2020, a person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap, adding that Geddie had clashed with host Tamron Hall.

Geddie, who co-created “The View” with Barbara Walters, launched “Tamron Hall” in September. The syndicated daytime talk show has enjoyed a strong freshman run in the TV ratings — now we know that has been both with and without the maestro Geddie.

His replacement as showrunner should be a familiar one to those who keep an eye on daytime television — or patterns. Candi Carter has left “The View” to executive produce “Tamron Hall.”

Also following Geddie — albeit in a different way — Talia Parkinson-Jones, a co-executive producer on “Tamron Hall,” said last week that she has left the program.

“With so much happening in the world, it’s important we make decisions that are right for ourselves and our family,” Parkinson-Jones wrote on Instagram. “With that, I have decided to depart from the Tamron Hall show. I’ve had an incredible experience launching the show. I want to thank Tamron Hall and the entire staff and crew! Wishing you all the best of luck and all the success this industry has to offer!”

Speaking of Instagram, with production of all studio talk shows on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hall has taken hers to that social media platform.

Page Six first reported the news of Geddie’s exit from “Tamron Hall.”

The New York Post offshoot wrote that Hall and Geddie’s “breaking point” came when the producer wanted Hall to interview Bill O’Reilly.

“He had this idea for her to have Bill O’Reilly on the show because he thought he would be good for ratings and Tamron would only do it if she could press him about his sexual harassment allegations,” a source told Page Six. “And they were definitely not in agreement on that. She refused, and the two never recovered after that.”

Of the eight new freshmen, “Tamron Hall” only ranks behind leader “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Season to date, Hall has averaged a 1.0 Live + Same Day national rating, according to Nielsen. Kelly Clarkson’s own daytime talk show has a 1.35 rating.

Those two are the only talkers (thus far, at least) renewed for a second season.