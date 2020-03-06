Bill Maher came to Chris Matthews’ defense Friday night, excusing the MSNBC “Hardball” host for making “kind of creepy” flirtatious remarks to women over the years.

“A friend of mine lost his job this week, Chris Matthews. I wanted to give him a shout out because I will miss him and a lot of other people will too,” Maher said on his Friday HBO show, “Real Time.” “I thought we would talk about it because MSNBC used to run this thing, ‘This is who we are.’ Well, I don’t like who you were this week, and I don’t think a lot of people who work there liked this either.”

Matthews abruptly retired on-air at the start of “Hardball” earlier in the week following a string of comments that raised eyebrows, all of which Maher pointed out in detail… and poked fun at.

“I just want to go through some of the ‘horrible’ things Chris Matthews did,” Maher said. Reading off a list, he first mentioned the criticism Matthews garnered for comparing Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucus win to the fall of France to Nazi Germany in 1940. “Obviously, he’s a Nazi,” Maher said with a roll of his eyes.

“Then he mistook [2020 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from South Carolina] Jaime Harrison, who we’ve had on the show, for [current Republican South Carolina] Sen. Tim Scott. They’re both African Americans. He thought one was the other… so plainly he’s a klansman,” Maher said, shaking his head in disbelief.

The comedian also brought up an interview Matthews did with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in which he asked her if she believed Mike Bloomberg was the “kind of person” who would tell a pregnant employee “maybe you should kill him,” speaking of her unborn child.

“First of all, I got fired for doing what I do on a show called ‘Politically Incorrect.’ [Matthews’] show was called ‘Hardball’!” Maher emphasized.

Maher cited journalist Laura Bassett, who wrote a piece for GQ titled, “Like Warren, I Had My Own Sexist Run-In with Chris Matthews.” In the article, Bassett said Matthew told her, “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?'”

“He said some things that are kind of creepy to women. Ya know, guys are married for a million years, they want to flirt for two seconds,” Maher went on.

“Yes, it is creepy, but she said, ‘I was afraid to name him at the time for fear of retaliation. I’m not afraid anymore,'” Maher said, adding sarcastically, “Thank you, Rosa Parks.”

“Chris did apologize for all of this. He said, ‘Ya know, the way I talk to women, it’s not right now and it wasn’t right then,’ which is gracious of him. But I find it such a cheap way to look enlightened that people do nowadays. ‘I’m not doing this thing that you did THEN.’ Yea, but if you were around then, you would have!”