Bill Maher Jokes Trump Is Celebrating Easter ‘by Locking Up Guys Named Jesus’ | Video

The “Real Time” host also quips Elon Musk considers Jesus’ death and resurrection “an elaborate scheme to defraud Social Security”

Bill Maher on "Real Time with Bill Maher"
Bill Maher on "Real Time with Bill Maher" (Credit: HBO)

Bill Maher talked a lot about how Easter Sunday is this weekend, and unexpectedly, given his well known affinity for cannabis, he didn’t make any jokes about how it happens to be on 4/20 this year. He did however make plenty of Easter-related jokes about Donald Trump and his cronies, among them that Trump is celebrating “by locking up guys named Jesus.”

(Obviously pronounced in the Spanish style, a reference to Trump’s escalating war on immigrants.)

“It’s good Friday, and this is the day Jesus died for all of our sins. So you know what? Have fun. It’s all paid for. You’re playing with the house money,” Maher said at the start of his monologue.

Noting this week was also tax day, Maher continued, “one of the things that DOGE has done, it’s kind of gutted the IRS. Oh, you know, you’re not. If you don’t have it, don’t worry about it. Yeah. I mean, I’ll say this, a lot of the things Trump does are really pandering to the base, but letting tax cheats not have to worry about getting audited? That one came from the heart.”

Back to the topic of Easter, Maher said, “I don’t want to say the economy is going into sh—er, but people are dying, dying — yeah, they’re dying too, but dying potatoes for Easter because eggs are too expensive. This sounds like something my Irish relative did after they s— in the hole and slept in the mud.”

“So yes, we’re dying potatoes. People are dying overseas because we cut overseas aid. They say… we’re going into a recession, we have a constitutional crisis. Today, Melania had a jacket that said, I’m starting to care,” Maher continued. “It’s Easter. It’s Easter on Sunday. Are you excited about that? Oh, my God, my favorite holiday on the Christian [calendar], the day when we celebrate Jesus being resurrected from the dead. Or, as Elon Musk sees it, an elaborate scheme to defraud Social Security.”

“Very big day at the White House. Trump is honoring the day by locking up guys named Jesus,” Maher went on, also joking that Trump “pardoned Pontius Pilate.”

“JD Vance, our vice president, He’s in Rome. You know, he’s a convert, a recent convert to Catholicism. I know it’s married to a Hindu, goes right to the Catholics. I don’t know what that says, But I that he can run into because he heard priests like little pricks,” Maher said. “JD is over there. He wants to get in to see the Pope. It’s not sure he’s gone on to but he’d like to get in there to convince him that Jesus was dead wrong about being nice to foreigners.”

You can watch the whole monologue below:

