Elon Musk joined Bill Maher on HBO’s “Real Time” Friday night and then – according to many on social media – it went downhill from there, as the comedian/host gushed over the billionaire, repeatedly calling him “a genius” and fully supporting his theory behind the “woke mind virus.”

The exchange began with Maher telling the Twitter owner saying he was “right on your page” when dealing with “big civilizational issues and problems,” Twitter being one of them.

“You have talked about this ‘woke mind virus’ in really apocalyptic terms. You should explain why you don’t think it’s hyperbole to say things like it’s ‘pushing civilization toward suicide.’ First of all, what is the woke mind virus? And if we don’t deal with this, nothing else can get done,” Maher said.

“I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech,” Musk explained. “So, you know, those are two other aspects of the woke mind virus that I think are very dangerous is that it’s anti-meritocratic. You can’t question things. Even the questioning is bad. So, you know, another way… [it’s almost synonymous] with cancel culture.”

Maher was clearly thrilled to have Musk in front of him – and the “Real Time” audience made note of it, saying in various ways that Maher was “kissing a–.”

“Nobody can tongue bathe a racist billionaire better than Bill Maher,” one person wrote.

“I nearly puked hearing Maher’s obsequious praise of Musk as Musk pushed Maher’s head deep into his ass. Bill Maher calls Elon Musk ‘a likable guy in exclusive ‘Real Time’ interview,” another wrote.

Here are a few others that hit below Maher’s belt:

I watched Bill Maher interview Elon Musk last night and all I could think was, “Damn, Bill Maher sure is good at kissing ass, and Elon Musk sure is good at spreading his bullshit, right-wing propaganda.”

Woke’s bad impact on the left is bad movies and TV shows. Antiwoke on the right leads to discrimination laws banning free speech in schools and laws banning treatment to the point of harm to various groups. Bill Maher is naturally cool with this with Elon Musk as he licks boots.

OMG Bill Maher is suck a star fucker!!

How is this real life? How are two grown adult men having a real conversation about the biggest threat to humanity being the "woke mind virus"?



