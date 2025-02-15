Bill Maher Jokes Everyone Was so Scared Trump Was ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ They Missed the ‘Big Bang Theory’ Threat | Video

Bill Maher turned a jaundiced eye to some of the more absurd events during the week as they connect to Donald Trump, and in doing so landed on an apt way to describe the way the second Trump administration is shaking out.

Turns out, according to the “Real Time” host, the real threat came from “The Big Bang Theory.”

“You have a three day weekend, you’re going to have Monday office, right,” Maher said as he kicked off his monologue. “There’s a President’s Day, all government offices will be closed, although I think that was the plan anyway.”

Maher was of course referring to the way the Trump administration has basically taken a wrecking ball to the government, or as Maher put it, “this is week four

of Hulk Smash, the administration that dissects a frog with a hand grenade.”

“America is in shock that the guy whose catchphrase was ‘You’re fired,’ is firing everybody in government. He wants to suck our blood. That is not what I voted for when I voted for Dracula,” Maher continued. “Maybe this is why Gen Z’s approval rating of Trump has dropped 30 points in one month.”

At this, Maher turned to the camera and noted, “Hey, kids, old tip, the time to pay attention is before the election.”

“I believe government is too bloated, but the way they’re doing it is ridiculous and horrible,” the HBO host continued. “And the now they went, maybe this is the one that’s too far, they went and fired almost everybody in the agency that’s responsible for maintaining our nuclear weapons. Fired. And then, of course, they had to walk that back, as somebody said, this is a national security crisis. Duh.”

Then Maher brought Trump adviser and weirdo billionaire Elon Musk into it. “We were so scared that the government was going to turn into ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ that we didn’t see that the big threat was from the guys on “The Big Bang Theory.”

“Elon Musk got a great line this week. He said, ‘I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man,’” Maher continued. “I know. just like him to make things awkward.”

You can watch some of the monologue below: