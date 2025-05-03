Bill Maher Can’t Believe Trump Is Running on ‘Let’s Make Christmas Worse for Children’  Video

Bill Maher might have recently decided Trump is a nice guy after being wined and dined in the White House, but he managed to pay attention to reality during his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time,” and marveled in disbelief at how Trump is dismissing concerns about what his policies are doing to America’s economy.

Specifically, Maher joked that Trump seems to be running on “let’s make Christmas worse for children.”

At the start of the monologue, Maher noted that this is “Cinco de Mayo weekend, Yes, Cinco de Mayo, or as the Trump administration calls it, May 5.”

But even though Trump doesn’t drink tequila, “he wanted to spend the day with something that had a worm, so he asked in RFK.”

This was a way in for Maher to talk about the latest shockingly false, unscientific, conspiracy theory-driven ideas promoted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services — that “chemtrails” are real. No, really.

After trying to mock and debunk this dangerous stuff, Maher became exasperated and throwing his hands up exclaimed “Oh, f— it. I don’t give a s— anyway. If that makes you happy. I mean…”

Then the “Real Time” host touched on Donald Trump’s dismal polling numbers, joking that the situation is “like America remarried their ex and remembered why they got divorced in the first place. I’m just giving you the facts. The S&P 500, down 7% since Trump took office. The value of the dollar is off 10%. The economy has shrunk for the first time in three years. Consumer confidence is down for the first time in five years. Kind of a high price for getting back plastic straws.”

Maher then noted this is all due to Trump’s tariffs, which he added is likely to crater retail in the U.S. “They say, soon the shelves at Walmart could be 90% bare, just like the people who shop there.”

“You know, Trump, he only doubles down. I mean, this guy, I gotta say, the balls on him. They asked him about what’s going to happen Christmas because, you know, 80% of the toys come from China, and this is the time they’re starting to plan for that. Trump said, ‘well, maybe the children this year will get two dolls instead of 30, and maybe they’ll cost more,’ right? So there’s less on the shelf and it costs more. What’s your problem? People just, just imagine you live at the airport,” Maher said.

Imagine running on “let’s make Christmas worse for children,” he continued. “He is also opening a new Trump-branded store called ‘Toys ‘R Sus.”

There’s more, and you can watch the full monologue below: