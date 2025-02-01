Bill Maher Feels Sorry for ‘Pitiful, Powerless People’ Trump Bullies: ‘I’m Referring to Congress’ | Video

During his monologue on Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher expressed sympathy for the “pitiful, powerless people” being bullied and abused by Donald Trump. “I’m referring to congress,” he joked, obviously referring to the total lack of fight from Democrats and the full support for Trump’s various illegal actions by Republicans.

Maher also briefly poked fun at Elon Musk over the gesture that the billionaire Trump supporter made that looks identical to a Nazi salute (Musk hasn’t specifically denied it was a Nazi salute but he has called accusations that it was “dirty tricks”). Maher backed off after that, quickly clarifying doesn’t think Musk is a Nazi. So, a normal episode of “Real Time.”

“So much bad news, of course, leading the way. That horrible crash in Washington, DC, with the plane and the helicopter, and Trump immediately came out and said, ‘We don’t know what caused the crash.’ And then 10 seconds later, blamed DEI,” Maher said. “And then the Democrats blamed Elon Musk for getting rid of the head of the FAA 10 days earlier. And then Bobby Kennedy said they all died from the vaccine.”

“It’s frustrating. Everything is just such an overreaction,” Maher continued. “Nothing ever stops in the middle, you know? DEI, we overreach with that, now we have an accident like this, and Trump’s view is, well, the air traffic controller was distracted because he was a Haitian eating a cat at the time.”

“11 f—ing days old,” Maher said about the Trump administration. “It seems longer, doesn’t it, and already they’ve gotten rid of the head of the FAA, the head of the TSA, eliminated the aviation security committee. I know you guys are very big on firing, but maybe keep the people who talk to the airplanes,” Maher added.

He then talked about the tragic jet crash that happened on Wednesday, which he tied to Trump’s appointees and his illegal attempts to subvert congressional directives on government spending as well as all the firings.

“This isn’t necessarily a good way to run things, you know, and but these people, they really want the people in the government to quit. A lot of them, I mean, they’re saying, if you if you quit, if you quit now, we’ll give you eight months paid. Just get the f— out. And then that’s our official policy. And then Elon Musk sent out an email, and he said, if you’re supportive of our agenda, you can stay, and if you’re not, there’s the door,” Maher said, making a Nazi salute at the same time.

“I don’t think he’s a Nazi,” Maher added. “It was an unfortunate gesture.”

After running more of this down, Maher quipped, “I kind of feel sorry, very sorry, for the pitiful, powerless people he is pushing around. I’m referring to Congress.”

You can watch some of the monologue from Friday’s “Real Time” below: