Bill Maher Compares ICE Agents, Unfavorably, to Child Molesters, Jokes ‘America Is United Behind One Thing: Fleeing’ | Video

“I’ll say this for child molesters, when they grab you off the street and throw you into a van, at least they do it because they love it,” Bill Maher joked during his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time.” The context? He was basically joking that child molesters are better than Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

He got to that joke by first talking at length about the implementation of Donald Trump’s draconian (likely illegal) tariffs, and, after explaining several of the likely terrible effects of these tariffs — and how confusing and unpredictable they are — Maher joked, “If all this seems counterintuitive to you, it’s because Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t at your wedding.”

“I really I don’t get Trump,” Maher continued. “I really don’t. The tariffs? Not popular. ICE going around there with their masks, throwing people into vans? Not popular. And yet he’s doubling down on unpopular.”

“I mean, the ICE thing, they’re just going after more, they need more people, so they’re having a big recruitment program, no age limit, they announced this week. Doesn’t matter how young you are, you can be 18. You can be old as dirt. If you like wearing a mask and throwing people in a van,” Maher said. “Also a signing bonus. You have $50,000 signing bonus. You could put a porch on your house for that. Good luck to find anyone who could build it.”

Maher then talked about former “Lost & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” star Dean Cain, who announced this week that he’s joining ICE.

“He joined because heard that lots of migrants were coming into this country.

And it works out he was already living in a van,” Maher said. “Okay, I kid Dean Cain, but no, I think he joined because he heard that lots of migrants were coming into this country, and a lot of them were bad actors.”

Then he got to talking about ICE agents specifically.

“Well, if that’s not enough, we have another wildfire heading toward LA. Oh, the smoke is so thick. Some of the ICE agents are wearing two masks,” Maher continued. “I’ll say this for child molesters, when they grab you off the street and throw you into a van, at least they do it because they love it. You know what I’m saying?”

“Whether you are fleeing ICE, or you are fleeing the wildfires, or you’re a democratic Texas legislator who’s fleeing the state, it’s great to know that America is united behind one thing: Fleeing,” Maher added as he wrapped up his monologue.

Watch part of the monologue below: