Bill Maher Jokes That New Pope’s First Prayer Was ‘Keep JD Vance the Hell Away From Me’ | Video

Like pretty much every other night time TV host this week, Bill Maher talked quite a bit about Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected head of the Catholic Church who also happens to be an American from Chicago (born Robert Prevost).

And given the timing of the death of Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis — he died just hours after meeting with the current Vice President of the United States — Maher joked during his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time” that Leo’s first prayer included “keep JD Vance the hell away from me!”

But before that joke, the HBO host brought his audience up to speed. “The other countries in the world can suck it. Because the Pope’s American! How about that? American, his name is Robert Prevost, although he is transitioning to Leo XIV,” Maher said.

“He’s the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics, five of whom actually still go to church,” Maher continued. “Already gave his first mass. Oh, it was a good one. He said some very interesting things. He said, ‘many people perceive Christianity as absurd and meant for the weak and the unintelligent.’ Finally, a Pope who gets me.”

Maher then touched on the political arguments about Leo. “It’s so funny. The way we make everything partisan right away, right we have a new pope, and immediately the Republicans say ‘too woke woke Pope’ and the left was like, ‘No, I think he voted Republican,’ but he was in Chicago. He says he does not pay attention to any of that. He takes his orders only from the Almighty and Bill Belichick’s girlfriend.”

“I know, when you’re a Pope, you got a direct line to the big guy up there. So, you know, his first prayer as a Pope, he’s he prayed for wisdom, he prayed for humility, and he prayed ‘keep JD Vance, the hell away from me.”

Watch the full monologue below: