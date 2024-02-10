Bill Maher Mocks ‘Loaded’ Biden Report: ‘The Final Line Was I’m Donald Trump and I Approve This Message’ | Video

During his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher bluntly criticized what he called the “loaded” report this week about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, produced by Special Counselor Robert Hur.

Comparing Hur to James Comey, Maher laid out how the report basically functions as a political hit job, joking that “the final line was ‘I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.’” You can watch the clip above at the top of the page right now.

We assume you’ve caught up, but just in case, on Thursday, the Department of Justice released the nearly 400-page report on the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents between the end of his time as Vice President under Barack Obama and his election as President in 2020.

The report exonerated Biden of any criminal wrongdoing, and did so unambiguously. But what caught everyone’s attention was several irrelevant asides by Hur that insinuated without evidence Biden is a senile egomaniac, which also directly violated DoJ policies. Legal experts have since blasted this as a “partisan hit job” and Hur has been compared to former FBI James Comey. (We won’t rehash 2016, we assume you remember.)

Which brings us back to Maher, who has for more than a year publicly worried about Biden’s age and naturally had to comment on all of this in his monologue.

Maher began the bit by lamenting “I was hoping we wouldn’t have to be talking about at this point,” by which he meant “Biden’s brains.” First he noted how in a politically unfortunate coincidence, Biden had already announced he wouldn’t be doing the traditional post-Super Bowl TV interview before the report was released.

“And then the special counsel that was investigating the document scandal — remember the documents scandal? Trump had his documents by the toilet, and Biden had hid his by old Corvette, okay,” Maher joked.

“So the report comes out and this guy who was a Trump appointee who the prosecutor, uh, it was very much like the Comey letter, [he] said ‘no, no criminal charges,’ but then he spent 300 pages calling Biden Mr. Magoo, basically,” Maher continued.

“These are the words from the report, that Biden is ‘a well meaning elderly man with diminishment faculties and advancing age.’ Come on. I don’t want to say this thing is loaded, but the final line of the report was, ‘I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message,’” Maher joked.

But Maher didn’t let Biden off the hook, joking, “Joe is not helping his own cause. He, in one week, firstly, mixed up French president Macron with former President Mitterrand, who died in 1996. Then he mixed up Angela Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany, with the late Helmut Kohl, Chancellor of Germany.”

“And he said, ‘this is all a big nothing. I just want to watch the Super Bowl and enjoy the halftime show with Toby Keith,” Maher added.

(We’ll add: RIP Toby Keith.)