Late Friday afternoon HBO announced that “Real Time With Bill Maher” will be taking a temporary hiatus next week due to concerns about, you guessed it, coronavirus, and on Friday night’s episode, even he didn’t appear to be certain how long the hiatus will last.
“That’s our show, hopefully not our season,” Maher signed off at the end of the episode. “We’ll see you hopefully a week after this.”
Before that, you won’t be surprised to read, pretty much the entire episode was all about coronavirus. The show event went without a live studio audience (crew hands stepped up to laugh and cheer at the jokes) because of it. Topics include how to deal with the pandemic, whether and how much Donald Trump is to blame for how bad things have got, and how what people eat might affect their ability to fight it off. And during “New Rules,” it was also the perfect excuse for Maher to call for the death of the “disgusting” cruise ship industry.
Famously, at least three cruise ships have been the site of serious outbreaks of coronavirus, but that wasn’t the only reason Bill Maher wants them gone. He also noted that they contained things “good liberals are supposed to hate, like environmental destruction, exploited labor, greed, gluttony and disease.”
Maher argued that one of the few good things about pandemics is that they “force society to rethink traditions, like shaking hands, sharing a dessert, making out with the dog, and yes even passing a joint.” So why not cruise ships, which he joked “are what happens when someone asks ‘what if my hotel could sink?'”
Maher said that those boats were terrible even before they became the site of major coronavirus outbreaks. “Calling a cruise ship a floating petri dish was funny the first 300 times some gross disease swept through the cabins. But it’s not that funny anymore,” Maher said,” because petri dishes are small, and controllable, and stay locked in a lab where they can’t hurt anybody.”
“Cruise ships, on the other hand, are large and quite diffficult to control,” Maher continued. “Which is why they keep crashing into things like docks, and rocks, and each other.”
Maher added that for germs, the boats are like a combination of Mardi Gras, spring break, and Las Vegas, but cautioned that “what happens on a cruise ship does not stay on a cruise ship.”
Maher also criticized the size of the boats, noting how heavily they pollute, and the horrible working conditions for cruise ship employees. “The reason you can afford a week of all-inclusive fun is because in the middle of the ocean there are very few laws, or people to enforce them.”
Maher noted that, as has been well documented, a cruise ship kitchen can work more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week, for 6 straight months. “That’s not a grand hotel on the sea, it’s a slave ship with a food court,” he joked, comparing living conditions for those employees to “the room where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.”
He also called out the activities available, mostly the kind of things people do on land like malls, coffee shops and so on. “Congratulations, you set out for the West Indies, and you made it to West Covina,” he said, comparing that to “having sex while you fantasize about jerking off.”
Maher urged viewers to just skip cruise ships and hit beaches instead. “It’s cheaper, safer, and f—, you don’t have to sit through the magician.”
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
1. "No Time To Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
Photo credit: Universal
2. "A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
Photo credit: Paramount
3. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
Photo credit: Sony
4. "Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
Photo credit: Universal
5. "The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
Photo credit: Paramount
6. "Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
Photo credit: Paramount
7. "The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
Strand Releasing
8. "The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
IFC Films
9. "Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
Disney
10. "The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
11. "Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
12. "Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
13. "The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
14. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
15. "The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
16. "Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
17. “Shrunk,” the “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” sequel
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
18. "Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
19. "Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
