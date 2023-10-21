Bill Maher Says Biden’s Trip to Israel Marks ‘His Best Week as President’ (Video)

Joe Biden didn’t get exactly universal praise for his visit to Israel this week as a show of support for the country following the devastating Hamas terrorist attacks. But count Bill Maher among his admirers. On Friday’s “Real Time,” Maher was so pleased by the trip that he declared this to be Biden’s “best week as President.”

Later in the episode, Maher stuck to the topic of Israel with an extended rant about college kids whose opinions Maher disagrees with. Which, sure, ok.

But first, Maher’s monologue, which is where his praise for Biden first came up.

“You know the big story — Joe Biden, the President went to Israel this week. Nothing to do with the war just wanted a break from the tension in DC,” Maher joked. “But I think this was his best week as president. This was his

his finest hour.”

“And then he gets his ass on a plane. That can’t be be easy. He’s not a young man. He remembers when the Dead Sea was alive,” Maher continued. [He tells] “the Wailing Wall to keep it down.”

Maher noted part of Biden’s visit was to unveil a proposed aid package for Israel, prompting him to joke that Biden is “the world’s grandpa. He can’t visit without slipping a little money. You know, ‘get some missiles, don’t tell grandma.’”

Next Maher touched on the Speech Biden gave on Thursday after returning to the United States, which included a small technical flub. “When he came home he made a great speech about Israel. At the end of the clip , someone says ‘clear’ and then somebody goes ‘that was great.’ Of course,” Maher joked, “the bar for ‘great’ in the Biden White House is [that] Hunter doesn’t run in with a hard on,” Maher joked.

After those remarks on Biden, Maher touched on the ongoing chaos in congress due to the inability of the Republican caucus to agree on a Speaker of the House. But along with the discussions throughout the episode, Maher returned to the topic of Israel during “New Rules.” But in that case, it was as a springboard to talking about how, in his opinion, America’s elite universities are making people dumber.

Maher not only singled out the recent statements by left wing students regarding the conflict in the Levant, he also noted the number of Republicans he dislikes who come from such schools — including Trump and his children.

Watch the monologue at the top of the page, and the “New Rules” segment below.