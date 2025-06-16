Bill Maher Slams Sean Penn for Meeting With Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez but Not Trump | Video

Bill Maher slammed Sean Penn for not entertaining a meeting with President Donald Trump – despite having met with Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

While interviewing the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” star on his “Club Random” podcast, Maher touched on his recent meeting with Trump and how he hoped he “did the right thing” having dinner with him.

“Absolutely, you’re so smart, you go there,” Penn said. “Look, this is the president of the United States, whether we like it or not, it doesn’t matter. There’s a lot of reasons I was speculating that… it would be good for you to do that.”

Penn added that he did not see himself meeting with Trump. Initially, he joked that the flight was too long.

“You’ll meet with f–king Castro and Hugo Chavez — but not the President of the United States,” Maher asked.

The “Fast Times” actor famously met with Fidel Castro, Raul Castro and Hugo Chavez in the mid-2000s. He also met with Mexican cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in 2016 and interviewed him for “Rolling Stone.”

“I just personally wouldn’t trust anything that was said in the room, including the personality,” Penn responded.

Maher kept at the actor, saying: “It’s not a matter of trusting it, it’s a matter of seeing it, a matter of experiencing it, knowing it. I’m telling you, there’s a very different guy behind closed doors in a different setting.”

“I would not fool myself that I was going to get anywhere with him,” Penn said back. “I know that I wouldn’t. I know that I would have no influence.”

Upset with that line of thinking Maher called out the actor’s reluctance to meet with the President of the United States.

“What a bad attitude! You don’t know that,” he said. “You don’t know anything!”

The host has been a critic of the president on both his podcast and HBO series “Real Time with Bill Maher.” He met with Trump back in March after the president was convinced by Kid Rock. Maher later talked about the meeting on “Real Time,” revealing among other things that he’s very receptive when someone is specifically nice to him regardless of the context.

Maher told his “Real Time” audience that behind the scenes, Trump was “gracious and measured.”

“And I wasn’t high,” Maher insisted.