Bill Maher doubts that America can pull itself out of the heap of problems it seems to be in these days, largely due to its inhabitants, many of whom he says are “intractably, astoundingly, mind-numbingly stupid.”

The comedian and host jumped right to his point without mincing words on Friday night’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

“Before we tackle any of our daunting specific problems here in America, we have to figure out how a country can solve any problem if so many of its people are so intractably, astoundingly, mind-numbingly stupid,” he began.

“And I’m not saying that as hyperbole or just out of frustration,” he continued. “I mean this country just might be empirically, verifiably too f—ing dumb to continue as an ongoing enterprise.”

To illustrate his thinking, Maher mentioned a bit Jay Leno used to do on “The Tonight Show” called Jaywalking, where he asked ordinary people on the street questions that – let’s be honest – they really should know the answers to. Common knowledge stuff.

“That bit has been, shall we say, updated and is still a useful indicator of where exactly we are on the Bird Brain Chart,” Maher said, showing clips of people thinking, for example, a human can walk on the sun, that Asia is the world’s biggest city, or Queen Elizabeth is from Egypt.

“So, you tell me if a country is only as strong as its people, what can the future possibly hold for a population this moronic?” he asked. “This country simply has no education standards anymore. They will let you out of a public high school and give you a diploma and you don’t have to actually know anything, which used to be the mission of schools — knowing things.”

He went on: “I know it’s super important to stop the grooming of our kids or, I don’t know, to start it, and certainly critical race theory must be stricken from the curriculum or, who knows, maybe included in all of it. But you know while we’re having those fights, could someone please notice that the kids don’t actually know anything?”

