Bill Maher Says People Need to ‘Triage’ Trump Outrage and ‘Make Some Rational Decisions About What to Lose Our S– Over’

“Let’s take stock of the first half of the first year of Trump’s second term, and make some rational decisions about what to lose our shit over,” Bill Maher urged during Friday’s “Real Time” in the “New Rules” segment.

Specifically, he urged people to ignore things like “Gulf of America” and focus on more dire matters, like the “domestic army of masked troops” in ICE terrorizing U.S. cities and residents.

To set the commentary up, Maher related an encounter he says he had with a fan who brought up something the Trump administration did, asking if Maher was angry about it. About that, Maher said, “I’m not. I’m not incensed. I’m sure you’re right. I just don’t have room,” Maher said, and after some more riffing on the specific Trump subject, added, “right after he got elected in November, I said, here and everywhere else I could, he got the White House, but this time, he’s not going to get my mind. There’s only so many f—s to give.”

Maher noted that “Steve Bannon famously said that the way you win is to flood the zone with s—. You want to help him with that? Great you do you, but I’m not chasing every brain fart down the rabbit hole. So therefore, here is my 1/8 of the term scorecard for what actually matters: Turning the Environmental Protection Agency into the pollution Protection Agency. Yes, that’s going to matter. All the people who will lose health care and all the debt that will be run up from the big, beautiful bill. Yes, that matters.”

“Turning the Justice Department into the national revenge agency, firing all the inspector generals, maybe firing the head of the Federal Reserve, letting Doge destroy lives here and abroad in a way that didn’t have to go down like that in order to slim the government down, which it didn’t do anyway, creating a Domestic army of masked troops, rounding people up and sending them off to detention centers and foreign prisons? Yeah,” he continued.

“The big, beautiful bill is $150 billion in IT for additional spending for snatching people up who’ve lived here peacefully and productively for decades, mostly with no criminal records. I’m just saying if you’re thinking of getting your car wash. You might want to do it now,” Maher joked, bleakly.

“So, yeah, there’s a lot of outrageous, horrible shit going on,” Maher went on — though he did note he’s glad people don’t have to take their shoes off in airports anymore.

“It’s just that life is complicated, and Democrats need to be less emotional and more focused,” Maher said, listing some other issues he thinks doesn’t rise to the importance of the previously mentioned crises.

“Get a life, stop making [Trump] your whole personality,” Maher also said, adding somewhat later, at the end, “So please, when I’m out there, no more ‘Bill, did you just see what he did today?’ If you’re if you don’t even have to say who ‘he’ is, you already lost, because ‘he’ is already living too rent-free in your head.”

Watch the whole commentary below: