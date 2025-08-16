Bill Maher Takes Credit for Possibility Trump Might Reshedule Marijuana: ‘And They Said It Wasn’t Smart to Have Dinner With Him’ | Video

According to multiple reports, Donald Trump is now indicating he might actually finalize the rescheduling of cannabis (AKA marijuana), from a Schedule 1 narcotic to a Schedule III narcotic. If it happened, it would cause minor changes to the way the drug is treated legally, but it would be a crucial step toward full legalization or at least decrminalization.

Will it actually happen? We have no idea. But given how legalization is incredibly popular across political lines in America, and also given his current historically low popularity, Trump being able to take credit for something pretty much everyone wants would be a smart move.

But watch out, because there’s someone else ready to step in and take the credit for himself: Bill Maher.

During his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time,” Maher, a very, very well known lover of cannabis, took a victory lap over these reports, and then he jokingly credited his much-criticized dinner with the president for it.

But before he got to that topic, Maher joked about Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

“What it’s all about is trying to end this horrible war in Ukraine,” Maher said. “We’re going on for too long, and Trump and Putin, they finally said, ‘look, let’s just meet thug to thug’… So they’ve already met. They figured out the plan. They drove in the car, just them and the translators, very romantic. Then we’ll see. And then they had a working breakfast, and then what they call a bilateral lunch, that’s where the chef comes out and carves up Ukraine.”

You can watch that portion of the monologue below:

Play video

The monologue continued thusly, until Maher told his audience, “I saved the best story for last. Marijuana. You’ve heard of it? Well, it’s forever. It’s been a schedule I drug, which to all US potheads and any reasonable person is really just such a stupid thing. It’s in there with the worst sort of horrible drug, like heroin. Trump is considering reclassifying it as a much less dangerous Schedule III drug. And they say it wasn’t smart to have dinner with him.”

It should be noticed that the possibility of rescheduling cannabis actually began under Joe Biden. The former president announced plans in May, 2024 to change it from Schedule I status — which dishonestly classifies it as equivalent to heroin, cocaine and similar drugs — to the much less severe Schedule III. Alas, like a lot of other things the Biden administration announced a little too late, this job was left unfinished when Biden left office.