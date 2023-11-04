Bill Maher used Friday night’s “New Rules” segment as an opportunity to offer a sweeping condemnation of political and intellectual attacks against Western civilization amid political protests related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“To the current crop who reduce everything to being only victims or victimizers, so it’s really as lumped in as the toxic fruit of the victimizing West. The irony being that all marginalized people live better today because of Western ideals, not in spite of them,” he said in part.

Maher began, “For all the progressives and academics who refer to Israel as an outpost of Western civilization like it’s a bad thing, please note Western civilization is what gave the world pretty much every god—-n liberal precept that liberals are supposed to adore.”

The host then listed “individual liberties, scientific inquiry, rule of law, religious freedom, women’s rights, human rights, democracy, trial by jury freedom of speech” as credits to the West before he added, “Please, somebody stop us before we become enlightened again.”

He also insisted that “the world would be a better place if we had more Israels.”

“Of course,” Maher continued, “this message falls on deaf ears to the current crop who reduce everything to being only victims or victimizers, so it’s really as lumped in as the toxic fruit of the victimizing West. The irony being that all marginalized people live better today because of Western ideals, not in spite of them.”

The host then cited several examples to support his point, including that “Martin Luther King used Henry David Thoreau’s essay civil disobedience to help shape the civil rights movement” and “the cop who murdered George Floyd got 21 years for violating his Fourth Amendment rights an idea we got directly from John Locke.”

King often said Thoreau’s 1849 essay “On the Duty of Civil Disobedience” inspired him as a college student, and he certainly believed in the principles of justice and peace. But after Amy Schumer tweeted a video of King in which he spoke in support of Israel, Bernice King clarified how she believes her father would have responded to the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She replied, “Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released…”

and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice.



He said, “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.”



We have much to correct.



Here is a clip of my father talking about withdrawing from the Vietnam War and “moral power.”#MLK pic.twitter.com/Y0ZMp1K6qa — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2023

In conclusion, Maher said, the woke are “simple.” He added, “It’s never about ideas. If it was would they be cheering on Hamas for their liberation, liberation to do what more freely preside over a country where there are no laws against sexual harassment, spousal rape, domestic violence, homophobia? honor killings or child marriage? This is who liberals think you should stand with.”

Watch the entire “New Rule” in the video above.