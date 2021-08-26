Bill McGoldrick Joins Chernin Entertainment as EVP of Film and Television

Bill McGoldrick, former president of original content for NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks, has joined Chernin Entertainment as Executive Vice President of Film and Television, the company announced Thursday. In addition, Starz veteran Juan Alfonso was named SVP of Film and Television and Vibiana Molina as EVP of business affairs.

All the executives will report to Jenno Topping, Chernin Entertainment’s president of Film and Television.

Chernin has grown its content production in the last year, including a multiyear first-look partnership with Spotify to adapt the audio streamer’s original podcasts for TV, film and digital video. The company also partnered with award-winning producer Connor Schell, former senior executive at ESPN, to produce high-end, unscripted content.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill, Juan, Vibiana, Christina and Jordan to our existing team of powerhouse creative executives,” Topping said in a statement.

While at NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks, McGoldrick oversaw development and current for all original content on the company’s streaming service Peacock, including the series “Dr. Death,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Girls5eva” and “Rutherford Falls.” McGoldrick also oversaw scripted originals for NBCUniversal’s cable entertainment networks (USA Network, SYFY, Bravo and E!), and unscripted originals for USA and SYFY including series such as “Sinner,” “Dirty John” and “Suits.” Prior to taking on original content for Peacock in 2019, McGoldrick served as president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and Unscripted Content for USA and SYFY.

Alfonso previously served as SVP of Original Programming at Starz, where he worked in development for many shows including the upcoming horror-comedy “Shining Vale” starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, as well as the upcoming “Gaslit” starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Alfonso also contributed to three separate spinoffs of the hit show “Power” and the television prequels for Lionsgate’s “John Wick” franchise. Before that, Alfonso spent seven years at Disney/ABC Studios, where he developed the Emmy-winning “American Crime,” Marvel’s “Agent Carter” and “Grand Hotel” produced by Eva Longoria. He also worked under an overall deal for showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and served as executive producer on ABC’s “Emergence.”

Molina previously served as EVP of business and legal affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios.