Bill Murray Gives Quirky Quarantine Advice From His Bubble Bath (Video)

He recommends one 14-year-old cure her boredom by bug-proofing the house

| May 14, 2020 @ 8:48 AM

Bill Murray visited Jimmy Kimmel’s at-home talk show on Wednesday night, not only from the comfort of his own home, but from his bathtub.

The Charleston, South Carolina local filled up his bath to the brim over the course of the interview and made it as bubbly as he possibly could as he answered questions kids had sent Kimmel in quarantine.

Murray had an interesting answer for one 14-year-old girl asking how to cure her boredom.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Mother's Day Twitter Feud With Trump: 'The Dumbest Time to Be Alive' (Video)

“I think you’ll be surprised how many insect infestations are happening now,” Murray said. “I think she should move around the perimeter of the house — people use baking soda, baking powder, that kind of thing — she should just sprinkle the house around it. Neighbors that you don’t get along with will see that and they won’t be coming by any longer, so that’s gonna help the family.”

Love that for her.

Next, a girl named Flor wrote in to ask if she should eat someone else’s gelato that she found in the freezer.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox News for Extending Its Own Work-From-Home Order (Video)

“Flor, it’s a free concert. That’s the people’s gelato,” he said. Then he suggested she make her father an affogato by pouring coffee over it. “Then you’ll become the favorite child.”

A boy named Ryder wrote in to ask if he should let his dad cut his hair since there are no barbershops open.

Murray said that growing up, his family had too many kids to take everyone to the barbershop, so he got used to having his parents cut his hair. He suggested Ryder just cut it himself.

“I now cut my own hair,” he said. “I do it myself, and it looks better.”

For more bathtub antics, watch the clip above.

'Hollywood': Here Are All the Real People Who Appear in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series (Photos)

  • HOLLYWOOD
  • Hollywood Queen Latifah Hattie McDaniel Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Jack Picking Rock Hudson Getty Images/Netflix
  • Jim Parsons in Hollywood Netflix
  • Hollywood Anthony Coons Guy Madison Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Samuel Caleb Walker Rory Calhoun Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michelle Krusiec Anna May Wong Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Joe Marinelli Sidney Franklin Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Timothy Dvorak Irving Thalberg Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Camille Natta Luise Rainer Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Fred Grandy C Aubrey Smith Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Frank Crim Mickey Cohen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel London George Cukor Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Billy Boyd Noel Coward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Paget Brewster Tallulah Bankhead Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Katie McGuinness Vivien Leigh Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Darren Richardson Cole Porter Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Carrie Gibson Dorothy Arzner Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Aidan Bristow George Hurrell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Harriet Harris Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel Hagen Joseph Breen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Holly Kaplan Hedda Hopper Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Mitch Eakins Robert Montgomery Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Dan Sachoff Fredric March Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Rachel Emerson Rosalind Russell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Ashley Wood Loretta Young Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Marie Oldenbourg Susan Hayward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Brett Holland George Murphy Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood David Gilchrist Donald Crisp Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michael Saltzman Ernest Borgnine Getty Images/Netflix
1 of 30

Rock Hudson and Anna May Wong aren’t the only 1940s stars who stop by

Most of the main players in Ryan Murphy's new period drama "Hollywood" are fictional, but a number of real stars, filmmakers and movie executives from the 1940s are also portrayed on the miniseries. From the trio of actors who have sizable roles to the blink-and-you-missed-it cameos, here's the complete rundown of who's real in "Hollywood."

Also Read: Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ to Create a Better World

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE