Bill Nye Says Preventing Disasters Like Texas Flood Is Possible, but Congress Denies Climate Change Exists | Video

According to Bill Nye’s expert opinion, if Congress stopped denying the existence of climate change, disasters like this past weekend’s Texas flash flood could be prevented.

While talking to Dana Bash on CNN, the Science Guy broke down the need to halt the burning of fossil fuels if the planet wants any hope of mitigating disasters like the one on the Fourth of July.

“What are we going to do about it is the ancient question,” Nye said. “It would be to stop burning fossil fuels. When you’re in a hole, stop digging … but the fossil fuel industry has been very successful in getting organizations like the U.S. Congress to think that it’s really not happening.”

He then explained that there is still time to turn things around, but we need to start soon. Bash pointed out that the first six months of this second Trump administration has made a point to end some federal efforts exploring other renewable energy funds. At that, Nye pulled a pocked Constitution out of his jacket and noted its power “to promote the progress of science and useful arts.”

How do you prevent "once in a lifetime" flood events like the one in Texas – and beyond – in the past week? @BillNye says the answer is clear: "Stop burning fossil fuels. When you're in a hole, stop digging… but the fossil fuel industry has been very successful in getting… pic.twitter.com/lu12SgqfXJ — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 9, 2025

“These guys in 1787 realized the value of science for our health, our welfare and our international competitiveness,” Nye said. “It’s not a new idea.”

The flash flood disaster struck the Southern state over Fourth of July weekend, with at least 119 dead – including 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic. Officials continue to search for survivors amongst the devastation, with 161 people still missing.

Watch the full CNN clip with Nye above.