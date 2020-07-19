Bill Nye Schools Us on ‘Why We Have Different Color Skin’ (Video)

It took Bill Nye the Science Guy just 61 seconds to explain to his followers on TikTok why people have different skin colors and that, to state it simply, “We’re all one species.”

In a video posted Sunday on his TikTok channel, Nye presented a map using color to show how ultraviolet light lands in each latitude on each continent. As it turns out, the closer you are to the equator, the more your body takes the ultraviolet, and as you move away from the equator, the less.

“Now, here’s the same map of the same continents with just one color, and it turns out that everybody on Earth is descended from people that lived here…” he said, his finger landing on the map, “…in Africa.”

He went on to say that as people have migrated around the world over the centuries, the color of our skin had to change. He explained why:

“Our skin is where we make vitamin D; if you don’t get enough ultraviolet, then you don’t get enough vitamin D. But if you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance. And because the ultraviolet varies, the color of our skin varies. And that’s it, everybody! That’s why we have different color skin!”

Nye didn’t stop there.

“But we’re all one species!” he said passionately. “But we’re not treating each other fairly. Not everybody is getting an even shake,” he added, rattling the bottles of vitamin D and folates. “So it’s time to change things.”

His simplified quick take on the issue was a huge hit on social media. Here are a few people who are reaping his praise.

“Who else thinks we should call Bill Nye the science saint?“

“@BillNye scientifically calling out all the racist f—sticks on this fine Sunday.”

“Single handedly breaking it down for even the dumbest of our species. #billnye for PRESIDENT”

“I find it hilarious that Bill Nye joined TikTok on some “cut the shit” energy.”

“I nominate Bill Nye as Earth’s new life coach!!!”

