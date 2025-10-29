Bill O’Reilly Shocked by Nicolle Wallace’s ‘Gall’ to Claim No Democrat Has Called Trump Hitler | Video

Bill O’Reilly was shocked by the “gall” Nicolle Wallace had saying no Democrat has referred to Donald Trump as Hitler.

While talking on Wednesday’s episode of “No Spin News,” the host played a conversation between Wallace and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker about accusations of calling the president Hitler. Pritzker denied making any comments himself and Wallace went one step further saying that no Democrat had done so.

“I don’t think any Democrat has,” Wallace said. “I think it’s a smear that they project back onto critics. JD Vance called Donald Trump cultural heroin, he called him America’s Hitler. The attacks on Donald Trump as a fascist came from three-star generals who worked for him.”

O’Reilly than played a number of clips of multiple Democrats making those exact accusations. To name a few prominent faces who have said things about Trump: Joe Biden said he uses “Hitler language,” Kamala Harris compared him to Hitler, Hillary Clinton said a Trump rally looked like “a Nazi rally” and Rep. Jasmine Crockett said he was a “wannabe Hitler.”

“That woman has the gall to say to her audience that she doesn’t think any Democrat has referred to the Trump administration as the Third Reich and Hitler,” O’Reilly said. “I mean, this is just beyond belief. I’ve never seen anything close to this in my 50 years of being a reporter. And you know why it happens? Because there’s nobody at NBC News – remember, Wallace still works there for another two weeks – who gives a hoot. They don’t care what they say. Total collapse.”

Wallace’s comments came earlier this week on her podcast “The Best People” where Pritzker remained adamant he had never called Trump Hitler. This came after comments he made at The Economic Club of Chicago drew parallels between Trump’s leveraging of ICE and the border patrol against illegal immigrants to the Nazi’s attacks on Jews.

“This is how authoritarian regimes do it,” Pritzker said. “They create these kind of fake ideas that there’s an enemy out there and it could be sitting next to you at one of these tables. So just somebody sitting at your table that you don’t like might be one of those enemies. So let’s round them up, let’s make sure they are the subjects of the laws that we’re passing, because we don’t like who they are. That is what authoritarian regimes do.”

He added: “I can tell you, sitting next to Holocaust survivors, that what they will say in this moment is ‘This is what happened. This is what happened — people’s rights started getting taken away. People got accused of being immigrants’ — this is before the Holocaust really took place.”

You can watch the full “No Spin News” segment in the video above.