Bill O’Reilly Says if the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Doesn’t Pass, It Will ‘Doom President Trump’: ‘Pressure Is Enormous’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly agrees that the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that passed the Senate on Tuesday isn’t perfect – but says if it doesn’t make it to the president’s desk, it will spark a deep recession and economic pullback that will doom the Trump administration and throw the midterms to Democrats.

Despite the dire prediction, “I do expect that the House will pass this,” the “No Spin News” host and former Fox News anchor said Monday. “Any Congress person who wants to run again on the GOP ticket — voting against the bill is done. … the pressure is enormous.”

The House of Representatives previously passed a version of the bill, but needs to vote again on the Senate’s amended version. Its fate is still somewhat uncertain, mostly due to ongoing opposition – not a single Democrat voted for it in either chamber – and need for unanimous Republican support.

“This is President Trump’s D-Day,” O’Reilly said. “As I’ve explained a number of times, and I’m sorry to be repetitive, but this is very, very important. It’s really not about the bill per se, because the bill is loaded with federal spending. That’s nonvital. It’s called pork and it’s there. And that’s why Elon Musk doesn’t like it. That’s why Ran Paul doesn’t like it. That’s been the case since World War II.”

O’Reilly called some of the bill’s provisions “ridiculous,” but added that its failure would mean a major tax increase for most Americans.

“If that happens, there will be a recession because consumers are strapped now,” O’Reilly said. “They can’t afford to pay any more taxes to the government — state, local, whatever it may be. Can’t. So there’ll be a severe pullback in our economy, which will doom President Trump.”

O’Reilly said Trump is “done” if that happens.

“He’ll lose the midterms — both houses,” O’Reilly said. “So now we’re — it’s not just a vote about pork and overloaded federal spending. It’s a vote about — you want to keep this president or not. Okay? In power.”

O’Reilly also scorched the mainstream media’s characterizations of the bill – calling them a “scandal” – in particular, reports that it would cut Medicaid payments, and includes tax cuts for the rich.

“It does not cut Medicaid payments,” O’Reilly said. “Doesn’t. But the media lies about it over and over and over so that not-smart people … think that Medicaid’s going to get cut and all these people are going to be thrown into the streets with no medical care. What the bill does … is it tightens up people’s eligibility. All you have to do to be eligible to get Medicaid is to search for a job or volunteer for a job for 20 hours a week.”

As for the tax cuts, O’Reilly said it merely carries on cuts that were passed in 2017, during the first Trump administration. The only new tax cut, he noted, is on tips – which Trump promised during the election.

“So, my son is a waiter this summer,” O’Reilly said. “He gets tips. On his income tax, he’ll be able to deduct, okay, a lot of that, and so he’ll keep the tips. Also, for senior citizens paying tax on Social Security — you’ll get a bigger deduction. Anything wrong with those two things?”

