Bill O’Reilly Says NYC Tourists Are in Danger if Zohran Mamdani Becomes Mayor: ‘Watch Out!’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly warned Tuesday that tourists thinking of visiting New York City if Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor that they’ll be in danger.

On his “No Spin” podcast, the conservative news host said that New York streets will be filled with criminals and cops will be nowhere to be found if Democratic candidate Mamdani wins the mayoral election next week – which it’s looking exceedingly probable he is going to do.

“If you don’t live in the city, you’re not directly affected. But if you have to go in there, watch out,” O’Reilly said. “Watch out. You know, I keep telling my young daughter, you know, mid-20s, living on the Upper East Side, working hard for a living. I go, if this guy’s elected mayor you’re going to have to be very vigilant wherever you go because the criminals are going to run wild, and they’re just waiting for it. Cops are not going to be around. It’s going to be – what a nightmare.”

Early voting has opened in New York and Mamdani has a commanding lead over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. The five-day Manhattan Institute Survey has the Democrat candidate ahead with 43% of likely voters. Cuomo trails with 28% and Sliwa lags further back with 19%. Eight percent of voters remained undecided.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has run on a platform of affordability during his campaign. Chief among his talking points has been making bus transit free for everyone while raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers. He’s gained endorsements from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) and more.

Election day is next Tuesday, Nov. 4. Watch O’Reilly weigh in below: