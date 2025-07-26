Bill O’Reilly Predicts Stephen Colbert ‘Won’t Last ‘Til May,’ Foresees Shakeup at ‘The View’: ‘She’s Gone’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly says for years Stephen Colbert “censored” his guest list to Trump-haters only, part of a broader bias at CBS, which wouldn’t book the bestselling author because of his conservative politics – not that any of it matters now.

The “No Spin News” host said in separate segments this week that Colbert won’t last until May, as new, “more conservative” ownership begins to grab hold. But O’Reilly said the pictures is much bigger than Skydance, whose impending Paramount takeover is part of a broader sweep through corporate media that he predicted would also lead to a big shakeup on ABC’s “The View.”

“[Colbert’s] done. He’s through,” the former Fox News host said. “They say his show will be on till May. It won’t. … What sunk him was not just his vitriolic approach to Trump. He censored his program. You could not get on his program unless you hated Trump.”

O’Reilly said he’d logged 75 late-night appearances over the years – including with David Letterman, Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel – but that Colbert wouldn’t have him.

“I did actually appear with Colbert way, way back one time,” O’Reilly noted. “But Colbert would never invite anybody who didn’t hate Trump.”

That went broadly for CBS, O’Reilly said – despite that he’s sold millions of books with several No. 1 debuts for historical nonfiction titles like “Killing Lincoln” and “Killing Kennedy,” he just couldn’t get booked on the network.

“[Jane] Pauley wouldn’t put us on, and I emailed her directly,” O’Reilly said. “Didn’t even consider it.”

In a separate segment, O’Reilly said all four networks – CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox – are changing dramatically because of Trump, predicting a major shakeup at “The View.”

“Joy Behar is a hater,” he said of the “View” panelist. “No doubt about it. And she’s going — by the way, not going to be around much longer. And this [Anna] Navarro woman, she’s going, too. Disney’s going to have to revamp that whole thing.”

