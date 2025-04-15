Bill O’Reilly Says Trump Just Told Him ‘Very Good News’ Is Coming Soon for America – and ‘He’s Never Misled Me’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly was the bearer of good tidings for America on Monday – provided you can hang with tidings that are entirely cryptic, non-specific and not on any timeline beyond “soon.”

“I talked with President Trump briefly over the weekend,” O’Reilly said on his “No Spin News” show, which looks like it’s on a network but is available on his official website billoreilly.com. “And he says there is going to be some very good news for the country coming up shortly.”

Anyone hoping for something material may be excused, but O’Reilly did say that he and the president “were talking about economics and foreign policy” at the time. O’Reilly, whose journalism and conservative-commentary career spans six decades, had in that moment a golden opportunity to push the reliably loose-lipped president for details that might ease the angst of global market volatility.

“I didn’t push him on it — it was a casual conversation,” O’Reilly casually continued. He then debunked any notion that a lack of familiarity with Trump might have caused him to pass on such a low-hanging thread.

“I’ve known the man 35 years,” the former Fox News host said. “He’s never misled me one time. He’s been mad at me, but even then, he would just ignore me or send me a text telling me how terrible I am — you know, that kind of thing. But he hasn’t misled me. If he says there are good things ahead, I tend to believe it.”

Had O’Reilly – whose 50-plus years on TV have rarely involved taking politicians at their word – gotten more specific, he may have done a lot to ease the nation’s economic motion-sickness.

“I can’t get more specific than that at this point,” he said. “When I can, I will.”