New York Anchor Apologizes On-Air for Mistakenly Saying Coronavirus Patient Died

“I feel horrible. Jack is very much alive,” Bill Ritter said after realizing the error

| April 21, 2020 @ 3:27 PM
Bill Ritter

Getty Images

Bill Ritter, an anchor for New York’s ABC 7, apologized on-air for mistakenly saying a recovered coronavirus patient had died.

Ritter was highlighting the story of a local 26-year-old, Jack Allard, who had spent five weeks in the hospital and been in a medically-induced coma. After telling the story of the star athlete’s battle with the coronavirus, Ritter then declared New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had announced the young man’s death Monday.

But when ABC 7 producers rolled the clip, Murphy was not saying Allard had died. In fact, the governor was relaying a happy story about medical personnel clapping as Allard walked out of a local hospital.

Also Read: Hannity Accuses NY Times of Libel for Linking His Show to Man's Coronavirus Death

“I feel horrible. Jack is very much alive. Jack, we love you,” Bill Ritter said as soon as the clip of Murphy’s comments concluded. He pointed to a story on Allard that had been done by ABC 7 during his hospital stay, adding that it brought Allard and the community closer.

“Again: Jack is alive and back home. He has come home, not in the figurative sense, but in the quite literal sense. My deepest apologies for that; I was just… misread everything and I apologize but he is alive and we are grateful for that,” Ritter finished up.

Watch the whole thing yourself here:

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
1 of 52

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE