‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Release Date Moved to August 28

The Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter comedy will open against the long-delayed “The New Mutants”

| August 6, 2020 @ 7:41 AM
bill and ted face the music

Photo credit: Orion Pictures

Orion Pictures has moved the release date of “Bill & Ted Face The Music,” finally settling on Friday, Aug. 28. The comedy sequel will be available in theaters and on-demand.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles for the third time as “middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends,” according to the film’s description.

The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Also Read: 'The New Mutants' Keeps August Release Date - 'Fingers Crossed'

Like many movies, “Face the Music” has had its opening shifted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, previous set for Sept. 1 and Aug. 21. Its new release date pits it against 20th Century’s “The New Mutants,” which has also been moved multiple times on the schedule.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is directed by Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”). Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce serve as producers.

Check out a new featurette from the film below:

