Billboard-Hollywood Reporter President Deanna Brown Out at MRC After Merger

Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group President Deanna Brown is out at MRC after the merger between PMC and MRC on Wednesday, according to two individuals with knowledge of the matter.

Hannah Karp, the editorial director of Billboard Media Group, told her staff at a 2:30 p.m. staff meeting that Brown was leaving MRC as part of the merger but would stick around for a few weeks, according to one of the individuals. A second individual confirmed that staffers were told of Brown’s imminent departure

A spokesperson for MRC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Brown joined Valence Media in 2018 as a managing director and was promoted to president of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group in 2019 prior to Valence’s rebranding as MRC.

As previously reported, Brown was one of the executives who originally put an investigative story about NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy at THR on hold as lawyers reviewed the piece; the story was later published following inquiries from TheWrap about why MRC, which has business dealings with NBC, had been delaying the piece.

In April, when former THR editorial director Matt Belloni was abruptly fired from his position after 14 years, insiders who spoke with TheWrap also said that Brown — alongside MRC co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu — had butted heads with Belloni over THR’s coverage.

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.