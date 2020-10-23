Hug your kids a little tighter today and “vote with your heart” on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Those are the implicit and explicit messages that Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly Kimmel and their three-year-old son Billy Kimmel delivered last night in a powerful and compact 3-minute package.
Following the second — and final — presidential debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the ABC late-night personality ripped Republican politicians, whom Kimmel says are fighting to do away with coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host and his family have a bit of experience with “pre-existing” conditions. See what that looks like via the video above.
The montage, which features the challenging first three years for baby Billy, is absolutely heartbreaking — especially when you consider how many Americans are in a similar boat, but lack the means of the Kimmels.
Here is the message that accompanies the clip on YouTube:
We are now less than two weeks away from the election and it’s time to focus on something we cannot afford to forget, healthcare. The vast majority of this country agrees that health insurance should cover Americans with pre-existing conditions. But the Republican party, and that includes the President and Congress, only has a plan to do away with protections for pre-existing conditions. If they are allowed to do that, millions of people are going to suffer. This is not a partisan issue. Four out of five Americans want this. Democrats and Republicans. Two-thirds of Republicans want this, but the majority of Republicans in office don’t. They say they do but their actions say the opposite. So Jimmy’s wife Molly made a video that details their experience with their 3-year-old son Billy, who was born with a pre-existing condition, to help everyone remember what this election is really about.