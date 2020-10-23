Hug your kids a little tighter today and “vote with your heart” on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Those are the implicit and explicit messages that Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly Kimmel and their three-year-old son Billy Kimmel delivered last night in a powerful and compact 3-minute package.

Following the second — and final — presidential debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the ABC late-night personality ripped Republican politicians, whom Kimmel says are fighting to do away with coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host and his family have a bit of experience with “pre-existing” conditions. See what that looks like via the video above.

The montage, which features the challenging first three years for baby Billy, is absolutely heartbreaking — especially when you consider how many Americans are in a similar boat, but lack the means of the Kimmels.

Here is the message that accompanies the clip on YouTube: