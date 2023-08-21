Fyre Festival promoter Billy McFarland is selling tickets to Fyre Festival II.

“Guys, this is your chance to get in,” he said in a TikTok video Sunday. “This is everything we’ve been working towards. Let’s f–king go.”

McFarland, who was released early from prison last year after being convicted of wire fraud in 2018, described “the absolute wildest journey to get here” as he advertised the opening sale window on TikTok Sunday. The link in the influencer’s bio takes users to a Posh VIP link that advertises the second Fyre Festival as targeted for Dec. 6, 2024.

“We’re dropping the first 777 Pre-Sale FYRE Passes which includes 1 ticket to FYRE Festival II and access to FYRE Pop-Ups, Experiences and the FYRE Crew Community,” the description reads.

“It really all started during the seventh month stint in solitary confinement,” McFarland said in his video. “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

For those unfamiliar, the first “Fyre Festival,” advertised by McFarland and Ja Rule as an exclusive luxury music festival in The Bahamas with VIP packages costing as much as $250,000. It all went wrong in April 2017, though, when ticketholders showed up expecting a lineup including Blink-182, Disclosure, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Lil Yachty, Major Lazer and more — but experienced stranding on a remote island with FEMA tents and cheap cheese sandwiches instead of what the event was billed as.

“My first year, I partnered with one of the biggest and best TV companies in the world to produce a documentary called ‘After the Fyre.’ I’ve also worked with one of the biggest production companies to sign a deal to produce ‘Fyre Festival: The Broadway Musical’ And finally today we are announcing Fyre Festival 2,” McFarland’s Tiktok continues. “We spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America, and ultimately we decided that Fyre Festival 2 is coming back to the Caribbean.”

McFarland reported that the target date for Fyre Festival 2 is hovering around the end of next year.

“In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world,” he said.