Patricia Miller, mother of “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” star Billy Miller, spoke out Monday about her son’s death.

Billy died Friday, two days before what would have been his 44th birthday. In an interview published Monday evening, Patricia clarified her son’s cause of death, which was not released with initial reports over the weekend.

“He fought a long, hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans. But in the end, the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life,” Patricia told Soap Opera Digest. “The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were, but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

At the news of his death, Miller’s management released the following statement: “The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died.” In a statement of her own, Patricia expressed the gratitude she had for the love she has received since her son’s passing.

“I would like to share the following thoughts,” she wrote. “I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller. “

The Emmy-winning actor was best known for playing Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” as well as the roles of both Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on “General Hospital.” Before he moved to “The Young and the Restless,” he briefly played Richie Novak in “All My Children” beginning in 2007.

“The Young and the Restless” costar Michael Muhney remembered Miller on X (the social platform formerly known as Twitter), writing, “My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.