Billy Porter, Josh Groban and Dozens More Join ‘Stars in the House’ Ukraine Telethon

A star-studded telethon to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine was announced today by Stars in the House founders Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Among the big names taking part are Steve Martin, original SCTV (Second City Television) stars Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, “Pose” star Billy Porter, Josh Groban, and theater luminaries including Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Betty Buckley, and Robin de Jesús.

The telethon will benefit International Rescue Committee and their humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine. The show will air live on Saturday, March 26 from 12:00 p.m. ET – 10:00 p.m. ET, and can be streamed at starsinthehouse.com, Stars In The House YouTube channel, and SiriusXM Stars109.

We're proud to announce STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR UKRAINE, a 10-hour telethon benefiting the International Rescue Committee and their humanitarian efforts for refugees from Ukraine.

Saturday, March 26 12pm-10pm!



(The guest list is still TBA for now but, trust us, it's AMAZING!) pic.twitter.com/LKyt5HSqCR — Stars In the House (@StarsInTheHouse) March 18, 2022

Annette Bening, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Tituss Burgess, David Hyde Pierce, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Judith Light, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Rosie Perez, Kathryn Grody, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittney Johnson, Miranda Sings, Debra Monk, Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, Adam Pascal, Donna Lynne Champlin, Javier Muñoz, Norbert Leo Butz, Rick Lyon, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Katie Finneran, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andy Karl, Morena Baccarin, Christine Pedi, Colin Donnell, Dagmara Doiminczyk, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Kevin Chamberlin, Anika Larsen, Jenn Gambatese, Sepideh Moafi, Danielle de Niese, Orfeh, Patti Murin, Susan Kelechi Watson, Yuriy Saradov, and Mary-Mitchell Campbell will also appear on the telethon, with more names to be announced.

“For almost 90 years, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been responding to the world’s worst humanitarian crises. In Ukraine and Poland, IRC mobilized quickly to assist the vulnerable and displaced by war that privileges impunity and autocracy over accountability and self-determination,” says David Miliband, president and CEO of IRC said in a statement. “We are grateful to James, Seth, and everyone who will be joining this special 10-hour Stars in the House marathon to draw attention to the needs of those affected by the war in Ukraine, and to give audiences around the world a way to help.”

The event will also feature Ukrainian citizens speaking and performing, including Ukrainian actor Oleg Karpenko, who co-started with President Zelenskyy in the comedy “Servant of The People.”

Donations can be made at: https://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine-web

Sirius host Rudetsky and producer husband Wesley created Stars in the House during the pandemic as a way to support The Actors Fund.