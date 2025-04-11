Fowl Play: Watch a Bird Land on Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy’s Head

The White House correspondent jokingly pleads for President Trump to “do something about these birds!”

Peter Doocy on Fox News
Peter Doocy & Friends (Fox News)

This early bird got the worm — or in this case, the TV reporter.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was the victim of a fly-by hooting on Friday morning when a bird landed on his head during a live appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“A bird just landed on my head!” Doocy exclaimed.

The bird then appeared to do a quick U-turn and flew by Doocy a second time, causing him to duck. After standing back up, Doocy waved his right hand repeatedly over his head — making it clear his hair was not a landing spot.

You can watch the Doocy vs. Bird moment, below:

“What? I did not like that at all,” a smiling Doocy said. Still, his ruffled feathers gave his Fox News colleagues a kick.

“Oh! Oh my gosh,” Ainsley Earhardt could be heard saying while the fowl “attack” was happening, while Lawrence B. Jones was smiling and chuckling. Brian Kilmeade then let Doocy know his “hair is standing up now,” as Doocy turned to see if his aerial rival was returning for another landing.

“That’s probably so dirty,” Doocy added, before making a plea to the president: “President Trump, if you’re upstairs watching, we’ve got to do something about these birds!”

