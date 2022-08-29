We've Got Hollywood Covered
Bishop Sycamore High School Football Scandal Documentary in the Works at HBO

“Do I look like a con artist?” Roy Johnson asks in a first-look clip the cable network released Monday

| August 29, 2022 @ 6:36 AM
Roy Johnson sits down for an interview with "BS High" directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe for the HBO documentary (HBO)

Directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe have teamed up for “BS High,”  a documentary chronicling the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal, HBO announced Monday morning.

The announcement comes a year to the day that the Bishop Sycamore Centurions took on IMG Academy in a game televised on ESPN, and which saw the Columbus, Ohio-based Centurions lose 58-0.

“The blowout caused fans and audiences to question the legitimacy of the Bishop Sycamore program and the activities of now-fired head coach Roy Johnson. However, the final score and a fired head coach turned out to be just the beginning of the story,” HBO said, describing the doc in a release.

The cable network also dropped a clip featuring Johnson, who asks about how he should sit, and notes body language is important (watch it above). He also asks, “Do I look like a con artist?”

After their loss, Tyren Jackson, who replaced Johnson as coach, said in an interview with NBC4 that Columbus Bishop Sycamore was “not a school.”

“We do not offer curriculum,” Jackson told the outlet last fall. “We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork.”

“BS High” is executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries, Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Jack Turner for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content; Alex Mather and Ankur Chawla for The Athletic, and Spencer Paysinger for Moore Street Productions.

It will premiere on HBO in 2023 and stream on HBO Max.

