Bishop Sycamore High School Football Scandal Documentary in the Works at HBO

Directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe have teamed up for “BS High,” a documentary chronicling the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal, HBO announced Monday morning.

The announcement comes a year to the day that the Bishop Sycamore Centurions took on IMG Academy in a game televised on ESPN, and which saw the Columbus, Ohio-based Centurions lose 58-0.

“The blowout caused fans and audiences to question the legitimacy of the Bishop Sycamore program and the activities of now-fired head coach Roy Johnson. However, the final score and a fired head coach turned out to be just the beginning of the story,” HBO said, describing the doc in a release.

The cable network also dropped a clip featuring Johnson, who asks about how he should sit, and notes body language is important (watch it above). He also asks, “Do I look like a con artist?”

After their loss, Tyren Jackson, who replaced Johnson as coach, said in an interview with NBC4 that Columbus Bishop Sycamore was “not a school.”

“We do not offer curriculum,” Jackson told the outlet last fall. “We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork.”

“BS High” is executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries, Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Jack Turner for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content; Alex Mather and Ankur Chawla for The Athletic, and Spencer Paysinger for Moore Street Productions.

It will premiere on HBO in 2023 and stream on HBO Max.