Black Bear Names Courtney L. Cunniff Senior Vice President of Film

Black Bear, the studio behind such films as “Nyad,” “Dumb Money” and “The Imitation Game,” announced Courtney L. Cunniff has joined the company’s film team as Senior Vice President of Film. In her role, Cunniff will focus on the development, packaging and production of Black Bear’s upcoming slate.

Cunniff comes to Black Bear from eOne/Hasbro, where she served as Vice President, Production and Development & Acquisitions for film titles under both banners. She sourced and assessed development material and oversaw the path to production for feature films such as “The Woman King” and “The Creator” (which is currently nominated for two Academy Awards). Before that she was an executive at Focus Features where she worked on key titles including “Downton Abbey” and “Promising Young Woman.”

Cunniff will work out of Black Bear’s Los Angeles office and report to CEO Teddy Schwarzman and President of Production & Operations, Michael Heimler.

Black Bear has an impressive slate of upcoming movies, which includes the Sydney Sweeney-led horror film “Immaculate,” coming out via Neon; Guy Ritchie’s World War II extravaganza “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” with Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson and Henry Golding through Lionsgate; and upcoming projects like “Relay” from David Mackenzie, starring Riz Ahmed, Lily James and Sam Worthington; and “The Rivals of Amziah King”starring Matthew McConaughey.