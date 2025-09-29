Black Bear Takes Domestic Rights to Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall-Led ‘Tuner’

Black Bear has acquired the U.S. rights to “Tuner,” and will release the film theatrically in 2026, the distributor announced on Monday. “Tuner” is the feature film debut of Oscar-winning writer/director Daniel Roher (“Nalvany”) that stars Leo Woodall, Dustin Hoffman, Havana Rose Liu and Lior Raz.

Woodall plays a former piano prodigy turned piano tuner apprentice who is down on his luck. Using his excellent auditory skills to help out his found family (Hoffman) in a time of dire need, while finding love and inspiration in unexpected places with a composer (Liu), he’s forced to make tough decisions as he gets involved in the unsavory business of cracking safes.

The romantic thriller premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals and will mark the company’s second theatrical release.

“Coming off his acclaimed work on the Oscar-winning ‘Navalny,’ Daniel shows with ‘Tuner’ he’s every bit as accomplished in narrative filmmaking—bold, inventive, and delivering something truly original,” Benjamin Kramer, president of U.S. Distribution at Black Bear, said in a statement. “’Tuner’ is sharp, surprising and beautifully told. Leo and Havana cement themselves as the brightest of rising stars, alongside Dustin delivering one of the finest turns of his iconic career. We’re thrilled to bring it to audiences across the country.”

In her review of the film, TheWrap’s Carla Renata wrote: “’Tuner’ is a gorgeously executed tale and a reminder that it is never too late to tap into a dream, no matter what it may cost or how long it takes to manifest. The wait is always worth the reward.”

The U.S. distribution deal was brokered with UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent. Black Bear reps the international rights to the film.

Deadline first reported the news.