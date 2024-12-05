‘Black Doves’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Spy Thriller?

Keira Knightley trades the Black Pearl for the Black Doves in her new Netflix series, turning from pirate to spy.
The new series, now streaming on Netflix, is a thriller centered on Helen, a mother and devoted wife — who just so happens to also be a professional spy who’s been passing on secrets about her politician husband to her bosses. So, maybe not super devoted.
When her secret lover is assassinated, her spymaster, Helen’s old friend Sam — who is an assassin — is called in to keep her safe.
You’ll definitely recognize a lot of faces in this series, so we’ve rounded them up for you. Here’s a handy guide to the “Black Doves” cast.
Helen Webb (Keira Knightley)
Helen is a spy known as a Black Dove, who steals secrets from her husband and passing them on to her employers. She’s played by “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Bend It Like Beckham” — among many others — star Keira Knightley.
Sam Young (Ben Whishaw)
Sam is an assassin, who just happens to be besties with Helen. He’s played by “Paddington” and “Mary Poppins Returns” star Ben Whishaw.
Reed (Sarah Lancashire)
Reed is a fellow Black Dove, and in fact, recruited Helen. She’s played by Sarah Lancashire, who you might know from “Happy Valley” or films like “Julia” and “Yesterday.”
Wallace Webb (Andrew Buchan)
Wallace Webb is the Conservative minister of state for Defense, who started out as a decent guy before politics changed him. He’s played by Andrew Buchan, who starred in “Broadchurch” and “Garrow’s Law.”
Lenny Lines (Kathryn Hunter)
Lenny is the person who gives Sam his first job, so, you can guess how dangerous she is. She’s played by Kathryn Hunter, who you might recognize as Eedy Karn from “Andor,” or from her roles in “Poor Things,” “Megalopolis,” or more recently, “Grostequerie.”
Williams (Ella Lily Hyland)
Williams is a freelance assassin who works for Lenny. She’s played by Ella Lily Hyland, who starred in “Fifteen-Love.”
Eleanor (Gabrielle Creevy)
Eleanor is another assassin that works with Lenny and Williams. She’s played by Gabrielle Creevy, who most recently starred as Maggie Wilkin in Laura Eason’s “Three Women” series adaptation.
Michael (Omari Douglas)
Michael was Sam’s boyfriend, and he’s played by “Rye Lane” star Omari Douglas. The actor has also appeared in “I Hate Suzie,” “It’s a Sin” and more.
Jason Davies (Andrew Koji)
Jason and Helen had a pretty serious affair after an accidental meeting, but sadly, he doesn’t survive. You’ll probably recognize him from films like “Bullet Train,” “Fast & Furious 6” or “Snake Eyes,” among others.
Hector (Luther Ford)
Hector is the youngest brother of the Newman crime family. He’s played by Luther Ford, who starred as Prince Harry in five episodes of “The Crown.”
Richard Eaves (Adeel Akhtar)
Eaves is the prime minister of the United Kingdom, and he’s played by Adeel Akhtar. The actor previously appeared in films like “Enola Holmes” and “The Big Sick,” and series like “Sweet Tooth” and “Fool Me Once.”
Elmore Fitch (Paapa Essiedu)
Elmore Fitch is an ex-SAS soldier turned hitman. He doesn’t pop in for long, but he is pretty important. He’s played by Paapa Essiedu, best known for his roles in “I May Destroy You” and “Black Mirror.”