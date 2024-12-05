‘Black Doves’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Spy Thriller?

Keira Knightley trades the Black Pearl for the Black Doves in her new Netflix series, turning from pirate to spy.

The new series, now streaming on Netflix, is a thriller centered on Helen, a mother and devoted wife — who just so happens to also be a professional spy who’s been passing on secrets about her politician husband to her bosses. So, maybe not super devoted.

When her secret lover is assassinated, her spymaster, Helen’s old friend Sam — who is an assassin — is called in to keep her safe.

You’ll definitely recognize a lot of faces in this series, so we’ve rounded them up for you. Here’s a handy guide to the “Black Doves” cast.