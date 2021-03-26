The NAACP Image Awards virtual experience continued on Friday and “black-ish,” the Octavia Spencer miniseries “Self Made” and “Power Book II: Ghost” won three prizes each from the organization.

Anthony Anderson, Deon Cole and Marsai Martin won acting prizes for “black-ish.” Spencer and Blair Underwood also won for “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” while the Netflix miniseries won in the outstanding TV movie, limited series or dramatic special category. And Clifford “Method Man” Smith and Mary J. Blige won on behalf of “Power Book II: Ghost,” while the series also won for outstanding drama series.

The NAACP all week has been rolling out its winners for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, revealing a slate of winners across various categories each night leading up until the televised awards show on Saturday, March 27. On Friday, the Image Awards recognized film and scripted TV categories.

“Insecure” won for best comedy series, and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” won for best motion picture. Chadwick Boseman, a posthumous Oscar nominee for his work in “Ma Rainey’s,” won for outstanding supporting actor for his work in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

Some other notable winners, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” picked up acting prizes for both Phylicia Rashad and Madalen Mills. The films “The Banker” and “Night of the Kings” won for independent feature and international feature, and Stephen Curry picked up a special sports award.

The rollout of winners started Monday and recognized Black artists in literature and documentaries, while on Tuesday the NAACP honored Black artists in television, film and short form categories. Wednesday looked at talk shows and animated films and series, and Thursday highlighted achievements in music.

Check out the winners from Night 5 of the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole – “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin – “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Nadia Hallgren – “Becoming”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“The Banker”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Night of the Kings”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Special Award – Key of Life

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

Special Award – Sports Award I

Stephen Curry