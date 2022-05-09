‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University at Age 51

Anthony Anderson went from college-ish to full graduate over the weekend.

The “Black-ish” star took part in graduation ceremonies at Howard University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. This was no honorary degree – Anderson went back to school to earn the right to don the cap and gown of the Bison at 51.

Anderson, who says he dropped out of college for financial reasons, posted about his achievement Sunday on Instagram. He tagged his son, also a Howard student, “for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree.”

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!,'” Anderson wrote. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen! I’d like to thank Dr. Wayne Fredrick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, Dean Denise Saunders Thomas and Courtney Bless Long for helping to make this happen for me! It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning!”