Black LGBTQ+ Activists Paint ‘All Black Lives Matter’ on Hollywood Blvd.

Mural was made before thousands gathered for racial justice march to West Hollywood

| June 14, 2020 @ 2:44 PM
All Black Lives Matter Hollywood Protest

Before thousands of protesters gathered on Hollywood Blvd. for a march against racial injustice and Trans rights, Black LGBTQ+ activists painted a 600-foot street mural declaring “All Black Lives Matter” in front of the Chinese Theatre.

The mural was painted on Saturday protest as part of the protest organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations. On the event’s website, the board posted a statement announcing a protest “in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression.” They also noted that the famed 1969 Stonewall Riots, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.

“We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people,” the statement read. “The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community.”

Also Read: Fox News Mocked After Mistaking Monty Python Joke for Seattle Protest Infighting (Video)

While the march was organized in remembrance of all Black Americans killed by police, including recent victims like Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the Black Advisory Board dedicated the protest in particular to Tony McDade, a Black trans man who was killed by police in Tallahassee on May 27. Police misgendered McDade in reports that claimed he was armed with a gun and a bloody knife, which has been disputed by witnesses who say that McDade was not armed and that police yelled slurs at him.

“We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity,” the Black Advisory Board wrote. “All Black Lives Matter supports Black Lives Matter in its current global demands: 1) Prosecute killer cops. 2) Defund the police and reinvest in the community.”

The “All Black Lives Matter” protest is one of several racial justice marches held throughout Los Angeles as the United States enters its fourth week of protests. On Saturday, a protest organized by doctors and healthcare workers gathered outside Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles to protest inequality in both America’s healthcare and criminal justice system. Protests were also organized for Sunday in Newport Beach, Long Beach and Inglewood.

See an aerial view below:

