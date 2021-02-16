ABC pulls away from Fox in key demo with an original “Good Doctor” episode at 10 p.m.

“All American” helped The CW’s primetime appear somewhat competitive, though the network finished in last place again last night, behind both Spanish-language broadcast networks and three hours of reruns on CBS.

On Monday, ABC pulled away from last week’s primetime ratings tie with Fox , thanks mostly to airing a new episode of “The Good Doctor” at 10 p.m. instead of a repeat. Fox was still No. 1 in total viewers last night with its “9-1-1”-universe lineup (and by virtue of not nationally programming the 10 o’clock hour, which helps averages). On The CW, “Black Lightning” fell from last week’s already unspectacular Season 4 premiere.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.4/8 and 5.2 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and first in total viewers with 6.1 million. At 8, “9-1-1” put up a 1.0/5 and 6.6 million viewers. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” drew a 0.8/5 and 5.6 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in total viewers with 2.8 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” got a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers. A second hour of the Chris Hardwick-hosted game show at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

CBS aired all repeats (“The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “All Rise” and “Bull”) on Monday.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 982,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 608,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 773,000 viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” settled for a 0.1/1 and 442,000 viewers.