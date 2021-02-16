Black Lightning

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Black Lightning’ Falls From Last Week’s Season 4 Premiere

February 16, 2021

ABC pulls away from Fox in key demo with an original “Good Doctor” episode at 10 p.m.

On Monday, ABC pulled away from last week’s primetime ratings tie with Fox, thanks mostly to airing a new episode of “The Good Doctor” at 10 p.m. instead of a repeat. Fox was still No. 1 in total viewers last night with its “9-1-1”-universe lineup (and by virtue of not nationally programming the 10 o’clock hour, which helps averages). On The CW, “Black Lightning” fell from last week’s already unspectacular Season 4 premiere.

“All American” helped The CW’s primetime appear somewhat competitive, though the network finished in last place again last night, behind both Spanish-language broadcast networks and three hours of reruns on CBS.

