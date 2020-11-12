‘Black Lightning’ Spinoff ‘Painkiller’ to Get Backdoor Pilot During Upcoming Season

The CW is developing a spinoff of “Black Lightning” centered around Jordan Calloway’s Khalil Payne/Painkiller that will air as a backdoor pilot during the show’s upcoming fourth season.

The pilot will air as the seventh episode. “Black Lightning” returns Monday, Feb. 8.

During the first season of The CW superhero drama, Calloway recurred as Khalil Payne, a high school all-American track star until a stray bullet severs his spine. He’s then recruited by Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) who offers him legs for loyalty. Before his injury, Payne was romantically involved with Black Lightning’s youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain).

He returned as the villainous Painkiller in the show’s second season.

Here is the logline for the project from The CW: