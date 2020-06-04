Game Publishers EA, Scopely, 2K Donate $1 Million Each to Fight Racial Injustice

Video game publishers across the nation responded to widespread Black Lives Matter activism this week by pledging donations and community service to combat racial inequality.

Electronic Arts (EA) will donate $1 million to “organizations dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the U.S. and against discrimination in the world,” including the Equal Justice Initiative and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. EA said it will identify more donation recipients soon.

EA also pledged its staff would take part in over 75,000 hours of community service and will offer paid days off so employees can volunteer.

“In addition to supporting these organizations, driving change needs action from us all,” EA said in a statement. “The biggest impact can often be felt at local levels, and we encourage everyone to safely get involved. To that end, we’re launching a new program to give everyone in the company an additional paid day each year to apply to volunteering in your community. With all of our employees around the world, that will represent more than 75,000 hours applied to the change we can make.”

Publisher 2K, which is owned by Take-Two Interactive Software, promised to add an additional $1 million to its 2K Foundations program, which aims to “fight racial injustice and inequalities in Black communities across the globe.” 2K also muted several social channels throughout the week “in respect for what’s going on in the world,” the company said on Twitter.

Culver City-based mobile game developer Scopely said it would also donate $1 million to three organizations — Black Lives Matter Foundation, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the Equal Justice Initiative. Scopely used its “MARVEL Strike Force” game to publish an announcement about these resources and encouraged players to support them.

“We stand with our Black community, colleagues, players and partners. You matter, your lives matter, and you are valued by Scopely,” the game developer said yesterday.

Other gaming firms have opted to issue statements in solidarity with protesters and Black Lives Matter activists, who took to the streets roughly a week ago to protest the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation division said on Twitter Monday, “we denounce systemic racism and violence against the Black community. We will continue to work toward a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our Black creators, players, employees, family and friends. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Xbox owner Microsoft said it plans to “amplify Black and African American voices” on its social platforms — but neither Microsoft nor Sony announced any plans to donate funds yet. Microsoft’s Twitter account began sharing stories from its employees of color on Monday, beginning with employee Megan Carpenter, who said “I want an ally who pays attention to what is happening outside their own community or perspective. I want an ally who knows that these things are happening to people like me.”

Earlier this week “Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard announced it would hold back updates for its hit first-person shooter games “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” “Call of Duty: Mobile” and “Warzone.” “Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard,” Activision Blizzard said.